Art students hold exhibition in Yazd

The exhibition opened on Monday and will run for ten days. It displays 189 works of art covering different fields such as digital painting, photography and animation. May 9, IRNA/Kazem Sobhanzadeh
4194**1424
Yazd, IRNA – The city of Yazd, central Iran, is hosting an exhibition showcasing works by students at Hayeri School of Art. April 10, 2021. IRNA.
