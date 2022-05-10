May 10, 2022, 8:01 AM
Journalist ID: 5288
News Code: 84747029
T T
0 Persons

Art students hold exhibition in Yazd

Art students hold exhibition in Yazd

Yazd, IRNA – The city of Yazd, central Iran, is hosting an exhibition showcasing works by students at Hayeri School of Art. April 10, 2021. IRNA.

The exhibition opened on Monday and will run for ten days. It displays 189 works of art covering different fields such as digital painting, photography and animation. May 9, IRNA/Kazem Sobhanzadeh

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha