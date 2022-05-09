French envoy: EU willing to develop trade ties with Iran

Thiébaud made the remarks at the opening ceremony of Commercial Diplomacy Training for the EU-Iran Trade Development Project in Tehran on Monday.

Referring to the EU’s willingness to develop trade relations with Iran, Thiébaud said that about 20% of Iran's imports from the EU have been carried out in the past year, adding that the volume of trade between the two sides has increased to about five billion euros.

Pointing to the significant role of the European Union in the fields of helping states trade and regulating trade relations with the countries of the world, he noted that the EU is committed to providing appropriate trade and economic relations with Iran.

He expressed hope for reviving the JCPOA, adding that the European Union is actively present in the JCPOA negotiations and hopes to increase trade cooperation after the lifting of sanctions.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish