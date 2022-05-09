What are the implications of Syrian President's meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader?

In an interview with Khamenei.ir on Monday, Amirabdollahian said that al-Assad had expressed his desire during meetings with the foreign minister and other senior Iranian officials to meet Ayatollah Khamenei once again.

He said that the Syrian President's Sunday meeting with the Supreme Leader was realized after several postponements due to the coronavirus spread and that the meeting was friendly and affected by Iran's role in assisting Syria to emerge from an all-out terrorist war.

Amirabdollahian said that when he faced the Syrian President after meeting with the Supreme leader he was pleased and happy that his desire had come true.

Another dimension of the Syrian President’s visit of Iran goes back to the regional developments, Ukraine crisis, and the ongoing developments in the surrounding regions of West Asia, the foreign minister noted, adding that the visit implied that Tehran-Damascus ties were distinctive, inseparable.

He underlined that leaders of both countries are determined to expand and deepen Iran-Syria relationship which has changed in shape, with the two countries gradually moving away from military, security atmosphere and approaching economic, business, tourism and scientific cooperation area.

What can be elicited from today’s meeting is that the Resistance is in its strongest and best status and the Zionists would see in the future that the Muslim World and the countries in the region would let the Zionist regime to play a role in the region, Iran's top diplomat underscored.

Noting that the late Martyr General Soleimani was mentioned in the meeting, Amirabdollhian said that the Supreme Leader instructed the government to do whatever was necessary when Syria was on the verge of collapse and General Soleimani stood with the Syrian people in all areas.

General Soleimani played an important role in strengthening military education, organization and mobilization of forces, he noted, adding that General Soleimani’s role playing in the security of Iran and the region should not be forgotten.

The foreign minister said that his understanding of al-Assad's remarks in both meetings with the Supreme Leader and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was that the Syrian president have been seeking to protect Syria's territorial integrity with high morale.

