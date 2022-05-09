Iran generous towards asylum seekers: Red Cross

Mardini made the remarks in a meeting with Head of the Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Koulivand in Tehran on Monday, saying that Iran has always showed readiness to help in different arenas, including Ukrainian war refugees.

The committee is trying to expand cooperation with the Red Crescent Society, because there are numerous areas of collaboration, he said, adding that the Red Cross has a long-term and strategic cooperation with the Iranian body.

According to the Red Cross chief, expansion of international humanitarian rights, cooperation in organizing Afghan migrants and fight against COVID-19 are among other good examples of collaborations and coordination with Iranian entities.

Today, Iran's neighboring states suffer from multiple problems; so, the committee is prepared to cooperate with Iranian authorities to solve the challenges, he added.

Moreover, the international committee can help improve the situation of asylum seekers and refugees from Yemen and Syria, Mardini said, noting that given the importance of the issue of Palestine, the Red Cross is cooperating with Iran to support victims of violence.



The Red Cross and Red Crescent can hold relief training courses in wars, as well as for international humanitarian rights with the aim of enhancing partnership in different arenas, he argued.

Koulivand, for his part, said that both organizations pursue similar objectives; thus, they can rely on the commonalities to reach appropriate results.

One of areas of cooperation is the issue of asylum seekers, the Iranian official said, adding that the Islamic Republic has been very successful in hosting asylum seekers and refugees, because all Iranian bodies cooperate in this respect.

All Afghan refugees residing in Iran have been vaccinated, he mentioned, adding that they enjoy free education and healthcare now.

The Red Crescent chief also noted that Iran is the frontrunner in supporting Afghan refugees, and that the Red Cross has backed Iranians in this regard.

As to illegal sanctions on Iran, Koulivand urged the Red Cross to increase support for the Red Crescent, because the Islamic country is suffering from repercussions of cruel sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

Iran has set up medical centers in 12 countries, including Congo, he noted, adding that the Red Cross can facilitate these efforts and create a multilateral cooperation system.

