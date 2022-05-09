Leader: Workers resisted enemy’s attempt to paralyze production in Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during his speech to the Iranian workers meeting him on Monday morning.

Iran's Supreme Leader said that since the first days of the Islamic Revolution, the enemy has sought to halt production in the country, adding, "All the sanctions were aimed at halting production in Iran. Our workers have stood on the front lines and have not let that happen."

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that Islam’s outlook toward workers is one of appreciation.

"It is an outlook based on valuing, an outlook that values work and workers. This viewpoint is different from that of the system of capitalism and the disintegrated system of communism," he added.

The Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader underscored that the Capitalist systems view workers based on how they can exploit them, and said, "Workers are viewed as a tool for gaining wealth. That's how capitalism views workers, and they don’t even hide it. Look at their books on economics and you will reach this same conclusion."

"Communism’s view of workers was a slogan. They said they had a workers’ sys. For example, Russia under Stalin and Khrushchev was a so-called pro-workers system but the rulers lived like sultans. No trace of supporting workers existed, and pressure was on society and the working class," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Supreme Leader mentioned that in the military sphere, 14,000 workers were martyred during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war.

He emphasized that in the economic sphere, the policy of the enemies since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and more vividly in the last 10-15 years has been to paralyze production in Iran.

All these sanctions and the like were aimed at debilitating the country’s production, he underlined, adding that the workers resisted in the frontline and didn’t let this happen, Ayatollah Khamenei concluded.

