Int’l junior tennis championships in Tehran

Some 32 boys and 32 girls who are under 18 participated in qualification matches on May 6 while some reached the main draw and started competing as of (Saturday) May 7 for two weeks.

The Tehran international competitions are being held at Opt Esteghlal Tennis Club.

Iran, US, Turkey, Lebanon, Tunisia, Belgium, France, Poland, Denmark, India, Morocco, Kazakhstan, and Russia are the participating states in the Tennis tournament.

Boys and girls will compete in singles and double main draws.

Amir Sadri is the Tournament Director.

