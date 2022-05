As the Deaflympics games continue in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Iran’s taekwondo athletes gained three medals, bringing the team’s total medals to 25.

Four Iranian deaf taekwondo athletes, two men and two women, in various weight categories fought their rivals in several rounds and gained one silver and two bronze medals.

Iran’s taekwondo team has won four gold, two silver, and four bronze medals in aggregate.

