Supreme Leader: Syria gains victory in int’l war

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and held talks with him in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday evening.

Referring to Syria's great successes in the political and military arenas, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Syria today is not like Syria before the war, although there were no destructions then, Syria's credibility and prestige are much higher now as compared to the past, and everyone looks up to this country as a power.

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that while nations in some states in the region condemn their rulers for normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, the people of these states poured into the streets in large numbers on International Al-Quds Day and chanted anti-Zionist slogans, which shows the reality of the region today.

Pointing to the several factors that influenced the resistance and victory of Syria in the international war, Ayatollah Khamenei described President al-Assad as a determined ruler wishing more success for him in the reconstruction of Syria in the post-war era with God Al-Mighty's help.

Ayatollah Khamenei further recalled Martyr Qassem Soleimani, saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani paid special attention to Syria and its war on terrorists similar to the sacrifices he made during the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran by Iraq's Baath regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the relations between the two nations of Iran and Syria need to be further expanded.

Referring to the claims on the friendship of some states that have been against Syria over past years, he added that the future must be clarified from the past experiences.

Ponting to the special attention of the Iranian president and his administration to Syria, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Syrian government to seize the opportunity to enhance the mutual ties between the two states.

The Syrian president, for his part, lauded the Iranian resistance over the past four decades and expressed his appreciation to the people and government of Iran due to their support for Syria.

He also recalled the sacrifices that martyr Soleimani made for Syria.

Bashar al-Assad noted that Iran's firm stances over past four decades on regional issues, especially the issue of Palestine, showed every nation in the region that the path showed by Iran is a right and principled one.

Bashar al-Assad went on to say that some people think that Iran supports the Resistance front with weapons, while the Islamic Republic's most important role for the Resistance front is to boost the spirit of resistance.

In conclusion, the Syrian president stressed that what caused the Zionist regime's failure to dominate the region is the strategic relations between Iran and Syria that must continue strongly.

