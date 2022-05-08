May 8, 2022, 5:06 PM
Iran’s exports to Poland grow 114% YOY: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Simultaneous with a visit to Tehran by the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, a report by Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) suggests that Iran’s exports to Poland over the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) grew 114% compared to figures from the preceding year.

IRICA spokesman Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran exported over 18,000 tons of goods worth $24 million to Poland over the year under review which shows a 145% growth in term of weight and a 114% increase in value terms year-on-year.

The official also said that Iran imported some 4,530 tons of goods worth some $29 million from Poland in the one-year period, posting 14% and 4% declines in weight and value terms respectively in comparison to import figures of a year earlier.

Noting that the overall volume of trade between Iran and Poland over the past Iranian calendar year stood at $53 million, he said that the overall annual trade between the two countries grew by 79% in value terms.

