Iran, Poland FMs meet in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau met and conferred in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

After the end of their meeting, the two foreign ministers are scheduled to attend a joint press conference.

The Polish foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday night for a three-day visit.

