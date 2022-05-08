Non-Iranian children receive polio vaccine in Qom

Mohammad-Taqi Soltani, a technical official at Qom health center, told IRNA here on Sunday.
During the past two years, vaccination against polio had not been done due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.
Before the pandemic which started in December 2019, about 7,000 non-Iranian children under five were vaccinated against polio.
Given by mouth, the polio vaccine protects children against poliomyelitis – a disabling disease caused by poliovirus.
