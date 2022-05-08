Festival of Heyran Gem of Iran to bring hearts together

The idea of holding a festival to promote ecotourism in Gilan Province was first proposed by Imam of Friday prayers of Astara city over two months ago; then, local and provincial officials paved the ground for the cultural, artistic and literary event in Heyran Pass.



The highest religious official in Astara has shown great importance to highlighting tourism attractions of Heyran County in a bid to bolster unity and friendship among people of this region and tourists from around the Islamic country.



The tourism region is located in borderline of Gilan and Ardebil provinces, so such a festival can help promote empathy and unison among residents of both provinces.



The Festival of Heyran Gem of Iran has been backed by the Department of Culture Gilan, which plans to coordinate preparations for the event.



Undoubtedly, Heyran county’s tourist attractions are far more than its geographical and natural ones; the region attracts thousands of tourists each year.



Organizers of the festival plan to provide participants and villagers residing in the region with the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on the sidelines of the event.



Holding exhibitions of handicrafts of Astara and pavilions for local games, as well as opportunity for artists and singers to show their capabilities, is among other programs of the festival.



Astara Public Culture Council is going to preside the festival. The Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Astara will receive paintings, photos and poems until May 10.



Gilan Province hosted 2.5 million tourists in the Eid al-Fitr holidays. The province provides travelers with different historical, religious, and natural attractions.



Heyran Pass is a spectacular mountain road, which is located 25 kilometers from Astara city.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish