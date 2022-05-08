Tehran, Dushanbe interested in developing literary, cultural ties

Referring to the Iranian and Tajik high-ranking officials’ determination to expand relations, as well as positive developments in relations between Tehran and Dushanbe, Saberi expressed Iran’s readiness to develop relations.

He described the various commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan in cultural field as a great capacity to expand mutual cooperation, saying that Iran has no limitation on reinforcing literary and cultural relations with Tajikistan.

The Iranian diplomat stressed holding scientific, literary and cultural seminars in Iranian and Tajik cultural and scientific bodies.

Meanwhile, Nezam Qasem hailed various cultural commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan.

He offered Tajikistan readiness to hold commemoration ceremony for Iranian and Tajik poems and writers.

He also expressed interest in introducing Tajik literati’s works.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish