Iran taekwondo fighters bag 4 medals in Brazil Deaflympics

Fatemeh-Zahra Zolikani in 57 kg weight category defeated her Turkish rival 24-16 and grabbed a gold medal.

Alireza Sharifi in the weight category of 58kg overpowered his Turkish rival 23-16 and stood on the first place.

Meanwhile, Marzieh Khoshahval in the weight category of 49kg received a bronze medal.

Behzad Amiri in 68kg weight category snatched a bronze medal.

The 24th Summer Deaflympics is underway with participation of over 4,000 athletes from 80 countries.

The Iranian sports caravan in these games is comprised of 16 female and 59 male sportsmen competing in 8 sports fields.

9376**9417

