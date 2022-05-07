Tehran art galleries hold several exhibitions in spring

More than 20 exhibitions of visual arts, including painting, photography, drawing, calligram and calligraphy welcome enthusiasts, in Tehran’s galleries in this week (Saturday to Friday).



The exhibitions will showcase artworks from artists such as Arsia Moghaddam, Amir-Hossein Ali, Reza Kianian, Ma’sumeh Mozaffari, Manouchehr Mo’tabar, Reza Lavasani, and Arman Yaghoubpour.



A selection of private collection of Hamid-Reza Pejman named “Escape Point” is going to host visitors at Pejman Foundation in Tehran from May 6 to July 29.



“Gone with the Wind” is a solo exhibition of artworks by Pouya Aryanpour that opened on May 6 and will host visitors until June 10.



“My Fantasy Land” is also a solo exhibition of paintings by Arsia Moghaddam, a neo-Expressionist artist, scheduled for May 6 to 23 at Homa Gallery.



The Iranian Artists Forum hosts three exhibitions of “Ambiance, Imagine and Last Status” to showcase artworks by Samira Eskandarfar, Sofia Balasanian, Mehdi Hosseini, Mohammad Khalili, Salman Khoshrou, Hamed Sahihi, Reza Kianian, Ahmad Morshedlou, Masoumeh Mozafari, Manouchehr Mo’tabar, Shohreh Mehran and Sara Niroubakhsh, Ahmad Amin Nazar, Fereydoun Av, Morteza Razfar, Jalal Shabahangi, Ali-Akbar Sanati, Javad Alimohammadi Ardakani, Mohammad Fasounki, Avin Farhadi, Ali Golestaneh, Reza Lavasani and Arman Yaghoubpour.



"The Enclosed Garden" is another solo exhibition, which is exhibiting artworks by Nevisa Sayadian at Sharif Gallery on May 6 to 20.



"Saadi’s Dreams" and "The Alchemist" solo exhibitions showcase artworks of Ali Yahyaei and Reyhaneh Raei respectively from May 6 to 18 both at Shirin Gallery.



Several other exhibitions of visual arts are going to be held in Tehran in spring to provide the art-loving nation with the opportunity to visit interesting artworks made by Iranian artists.

