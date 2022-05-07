Palestinians have legitimate right to fight occupiers of Quds: Spox

Normalization of relations with the apartheid regime of Israel encourages the Zionists to show more aggression in the occupied lands, Khatibzadeh said, according to the Saturday report of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his remarks, the spokesman condemned the attack carried out once again by the Zionists on Al Aqsa Mosque and against the worshipers and those who were defending the holy places in Palestine.

Occupation and occupiers are declining, he stressed.

Referring to Israel’s intense aggression against the Palestinians and in the occupied lands, the spokesman called on the international and regional societies and the government and the nations to help Palestine defend itself.

At the end of his remarks, the spokesman stressed the importance of unity in the World of Islam to defend Palestine and save Al Aqsa Mosque.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish