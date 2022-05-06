UWW, Int’l Olympics Committee members attend Iran wrestling team camp

Bacha is from Hungary and since the Iranian and Hungarian national wrestling teams will have a joint camp before the World Wrestling Championship today’s meeting was also aimed at harmonizing preparations for that joint camp.

Dabir in the meeting expressed delight that the Iranian and Hungarian teams will be in close contact asked for broader bilateral sports ties.

Bacha, for his part, appreciated the national Iranian wrestling team officials for the facilities they have provided for the team and said he is glad that the Iranian team will have a joint camp in Hungary with his country’s team.

The guests also watched a number of wrestling exercises of the national Iranian team.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish