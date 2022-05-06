COVID-19 kills 12 Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 12 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,157, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

375 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 76 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,999,709 patients out of a total of 7,224,431 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 952 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,359,564 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,592,580 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,105,681 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab; so, the total number of injections reached 149,057,825 corona vaccine doses.

Within last 24 hours, some 20,053 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been used as part of national vaccination program.

