Iranian photographer wins gold in Turkey’s Arbella contest

The annual photography contest, which is being held under the supervision of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Photographic Arts Federation of Turkey and the World Photography Organization, announced top photographers of this year’s competition.

The 12th Arbella International Photography Contest was held from January 1, 2022 to April 17, 2022.

The themes of three sections of the international contest were declared free, impacts of global warming and creativity with pasta.

Some 1,413 photographers from around the globe competed in the contest with 7,982 photos.

Hossein Tahavori, an Iranian photographer from Kish Island, contested in free section of the competition.

Tahavori could gain gold medal of the International Federation of Photographic Art as well as a reward of 600 dollars in the Arbella Contest. He contested 1,350 rivals and his photo was selected among 5,141 photos in the free section.

Tahavori is a photography trainer, who has shined in different Iranian and international festivals so far.

