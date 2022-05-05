UN Special Rapporteur has chance to see destructive impact of sanctions in Iran: Official

Ms Douhan will visit Iran as of May 8 for 11 days, Gharibabadi said according to the Thursday report of the High Council for Human Rights office in Tehran.

As the official noted, the visit will take place by the request of the UN Special Rapporteur, which was accepted by Iran.

Her main mission is to review negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Iran, he added.

The UN Special Rapporteur will have several meetings with Iranian officials at state or private sectors, Gharibabadi announced, adding that she is also planned to visit some centers.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish