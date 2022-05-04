May 4, 2022, 1:26 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84741371
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID19 vaccination card, PCR test essential for all passengers

Official: COVID19 vaccination card, PCR test essential for all passengers

Tehran, IRNA – The managing director of Imam Khomeini International Airport for safety affairs said that all Iranian and non-Iranian passengers must have a COVID19 vaccination card and PCR test while entering Iran.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Reza Seif said that all travelers entering Iran, both Iranians and non-Iranians (over 12 years old) must have a vaccination card and a PCR test within 72 hours.

Earlier, the Health Ministry also announced that 64,350,307 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,576,453 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,080,848 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

9376**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha