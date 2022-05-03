Iranian Judoka gains silver medal of Brazil Paralympics

On the 2nd day of the games Selahshur beat his competitors from Cameron, India and Japan to pave his way to the final match, where he faced a Judoka from Chile, but lost the final to him to gain the silver Paralympics medal.

The 20th Brazil Summer Paralympics began on May, 1, 2022 and will end on June 15 and over 4,000 athletes from 80 countries are competing in it.

The Iranian team comprised of athletes with hearing impairment in eight fields of football, judo, karate, field and track, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, arching, beach volleyball, and taekwondo are competing in the games and have thus far won five medals, including a silver in judo, and 4 bronze medals in karate.

1424

