FM: Iran, Turkey must cooperate in water resources management

Amirabdollahian in his phone talk with Cavusoglu felicitated him on Eid al-Fitr, and said that evermore mutual cooperation in preservation of the regional environment and management of water resources is a dire necessity today.

He said that the remaining unresolved issues in this respect need to be solved speedily in the framework of bilateral cooperation and in a 'Joint Water Committee', keeping in mind the great significance of environmental changes and the vital water issue.

Cavusoglu, for his part, congratulated his Iranian counterpart and the Iranian nation on Eid al-Fitr occasion, and said that thanks to the good neighborly ties, and the recently reached agreement, he himself is pursuing the environmental issues, and the joint management over the water resources matter through concerned offices in Turkey, ensuring Amirabdollahian that the Joint Water Committee sessions will be held regularly.

The two foreign ministers, meanwhile, exchanged views on the latest status of bilateral ties, regional and international developments in their phone talk.

Cavusoglu said that Ankara is ready to host the 7th Supreme Council of Bilateral Cooperation as soon as possible and is also planning for the Turkish president’s visit to Tehran.

He said that the two neighboring and brother countries’ relations are satisfactory and the recently reached agreement will further improve them.

Amirabdollahian said that the visits of the two countries' high ranking officials, is a sign of the expanding and further improving bilateral relations.

