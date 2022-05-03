Raisi: Kuwait adopts wise stance to curb regional plots

President Raisi in his Tuesday night phone talk with Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah felicitated the Eid al-Fitr to him and the Kuwaiti nation and expressed hope the Eid’s blessings will engulf the friendly neighboring country of Kuwait.

“Such occasions contribute to bringing closer the hearts of the Muslim nation and further strengthen their bonds of solidarity,” added Raisi.

The president expressed hope to meet the Emir of Kuwait in Tehran soon, adding that increased visits of the two countries’ officials can increase the existing potentials for evermore improving of bilateral ties and to implementing the reached agreements.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah of Kuwait, for his part, congratulated the Eid al-Fitr to President Raisi and the Iranian nation, appreciating the new Iranian government’s policy of broadening ties with the neighboring and friendly countries.

He also expressed hope to host President Raisi in Kuwait, saying that he agreed with the Iranian president that the visits of two countries’ senior officials can lead to further broadening of ties and their deepening, thus serving mutual national interests.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish