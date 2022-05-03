Iran FM receives congratulations from Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr

The countries which extended messages of congratulations included Oman, Jordan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Also, secretary general of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) congratulated Amirabdollahian on the Islamic occasion which has fallen on May 3 this year.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The event marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings receive in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day.

Iran announced Tuesday (May 3) as Eid al-Fitr while some Muslim countries found it on May 2.

Iranians across the country performed Eid al-Fitr prayers this morning.

