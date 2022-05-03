Senior Ayatollah condemns silence of advocates of human rights on Afghanistan events

Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi made his remarks after prayers performed across Iran to mark Eid al-Fitr on the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The oppressed Afghan people are under hostile measures have been taken by puppets of Global Arrogance, the US and Zionist regime of Israel, the Ayatollah noted.

Hundreds of Muslims have been killed at mosques and educational centers while fasting, Ayatollah Seddiqi said.

According to reports, 50 worshipers were killed in an explosion at a mosque in western Kabul, Afghanistan, in late April.

At his remarks, the prayers leader condemned silence of the human rights on the issues of Afghanistan and Yemen.

Elsewhere, he seriously urged the ruling government in Afghanistan to identify the brutal terrorist networks, punish them and provide the oppressed Afghan nation with security.

Turning to the issue of Palestine, Ayatollah Seddiqi said Iranian people and Muslims in Islamic countries attended the World Quds Day rallies on April 29 to prove that nothing can make the Palestinian cause fade away.

It was father of the Islamic Republic – the late Imam Khomeini – who named the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day over four decades ago.

“Cause of Palestine and Quds is alive; and Resistance is the key of victory,” the senior cleric said.

