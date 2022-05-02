Iran FM stresses need for boosting cooperation with Oman

The top Iranian diplomat made the comment in Tehran at a meeting with the country’s ambassador to Oman, Ali Najafi.

Amirabdollahian said that Tehran-Muscat relations are already at an excellent level and it is necessary that their bilateral cooperation is boosted further.

He noted that the cooperation between Iran and Oman on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues is an example of neighborly ties pursued by the current administration in Iran.

The Iranian ambassador briefed the top diplomat on the latest developments of Tehran-Muscat ties in political, economic, cultural and consular fields.

