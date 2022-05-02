May 2, 2022, 1:12 PM
COVID-19 kills 18 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,114 with 13 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Some 13 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,114, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

697 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 128 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,989,358 patients out of a total of 7,223,005 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,038 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,345,832 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,569,769 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,069,040 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

