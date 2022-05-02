Zionist regime helpless in face of Iran drone power: Iran MP

Iranian Legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi told IRNA on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the four powers in the world manufacturing drones, adding that the Zionists have dispatched 41 warplanes to identify two drones of the resistance movement.



The lawmaker added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has manufactured 59 types of drones, including an aerial vehicle that can fly 4,000 kilometers.



As to the outcome of self-sufficiency in manufacturing drones that plays a key role in providing Iran with aerial vehicles for defense purposes, Aboutorabi noted that the Islamic country has succeeded in meeting its requirement in this respect and that the drones can play the role of warplanes in real situations.



The United States’ House of Representatives ratified an anti-Iran law in order to take action against Iranians’ defense power. The US lawmakers voted for a bill to stop Iran’s drone might with 424 votes in favor and 2 against, which is named “Stop Iranian Drones Act.”

