Iran's southern waterway is unchangeably called "Persian Gulf": Cmdr

Rear Admiral Ali-Reza Tangsiri made the remarks in an interview held on the occasion of National Persian Gulf Day.

Iranians mark the Persian Gulf Day on the 10th of Ordibehesht, the second month of the Iranian calendar. The day usually falls on April 30.

Since ancient times, the Persian Gulf has been called so, the commander noted.

Admiral Tangsiri went on to say that the foreigners have been present in the Persian Gulf from many years ago and their presence proves importance of this region.

Meanwhile, the commander noted that regional countries are the only ones that can ensure regional security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has already extended messages of peace and friendship over and over to (Arab) neighbors in south of the Persian Gulf and announced regional countries are the only ones capable of providing this region with security without the presence of the foreigners, Tangsiri said describing the presence of foreigners as cause of insecurity.

As he underlined, asking help from the Zionist regime of Israel and letting it be present in the region do not transfer a good message.

The US and the ultra-regional states have no place here; Islamic Republic will crushingly respond to anyone or any country that tries to create an obstacle to serving “our interests in the Persian Gulf,” the commander noted.

In a related development, the commander told IRNA on Saturday that today, the IRGC Navy fully observes the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, all northern and southern coasts and all the moves of the enemies and foreigners, and it will respond strongly and intensely to any threat against the Islamic Republic's interests and resources.

In his remarks, the commander said that 19 important islands are in the Persian Gulf which are so strategic.

At the end, he talked of aspects of development of tourism industry and economic boost of this region.

According to Iranian officials, the name the Persian Gulf has been registered even on the oldest maps, so if the Persian Gulf littoral states (Arab countries) study the historical maps and documents well, they will find the truth.

"The correct English name for this stretch of water is 'The Persian Gulf'," reads a confidential circular by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office which dates back to May 8, 1978.

