The rioting people chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and called for the liberation of Palestine.

They also carried placards which urged the need for establishment of justice in Palestine and putting an end to the violence of the apartheid regime of Tel Aviv.

The gathering comes a day after the International Quds Day which falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

