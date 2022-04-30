COVID-19 kills 11 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 11 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,083, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

532 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 109 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,983,502 patients out of a total of 7,221,653 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 996 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,328,567 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,544,801 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,029,483 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

