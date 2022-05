Quds Day was the magic breaker of the enemies’ cognitive war, Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

He said the sound of crashing bones of Zionism could be heard even harder today.

He added that the call of the Late Imam Khomeini for freedom-seeking souls to fight oppression has penetrated into the depth of the hearts of lovers of the Islamic Revolution.

9416**9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish