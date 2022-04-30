Iranian national sans right of defense in Kingdom of Sweden

Noori was detained in Stockholm airport in 2018 upon arrival to Sweden based on unfounded charges filed by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) who claim that Noori has been a prison officer in Iran in the 1980s.

Noori was immediately moved to solitary confinement after detention and was deprived of any contact with his family contrary to international law.

The Swedish Judiciary denied Noori in-person meetings with anyone for two years, though his family unsuccessfully travelled to Sweden several times to meet him.

About 90 trial sessions were held for Noori, while no fair trial condition has been observed in his case.

Over 80 witnesses, mostly MKO members, have were given the opportunity to witness against Noori, but the court didn’t let those who wanted to voluntarily testify in support of him to give their statements during the trials.

He was also deprived of the right of choosing an advocate and the Swedish Judiciary chose him the lawyers who never cooperates with him as required.

Moreover, Noori’s family weren’t granted permission to contact him or participate in his defense process.

The Swedish attorney, on the other hand, has only submitted evidences against Noori, refraining from delivering evidences supporting the defendant’s innocence.

There has been 550 hours of trial from which Noori has had only 20 hours to defend himself and no witness has had the chance to testify in support of the defendant.

Noori’s personal rights were blatantly violated several times over the past two years; police have beaten him during the trial; he has been kept in solitary all through the detention period and he was deprived of contact and meeting with family and even medical access.

He has requested to be examined by an ophthalmologist, but surprisingly they haven’t granted him access and he is suffering from bad eyesight.

Upon the attorney's request from the court, Sweden will seemingly continue to insist on advancing the pre-planned plot to support the terrorist group.

