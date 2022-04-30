Venezuela's President Maduro commemorates International Quds Day

"Faith unites us, Holy Quds unites us, and this is the unity route between Christians and Muslims," ​​Nicolas Maduro made the remarks in a speech in Venezuela state TV, according to Sputnik Mundo.

He added that so today "we reaffirm our support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Palestinian cause, the Muslim nations and the people who are fighting for their freedom".

Maduro repeatedly condemned the Zionist regime's policies concerning Palestine.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro's Tweet

"This Friday, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, joined the celebration of the International Al-Quds Day, through his social networks," the Venezuelan President Maduro's Office tweeted.

Accordingly, Maduro in his Twitter account added that "I join the International Day of Al-Quds, raising my voice together with the prayer of millions for self-determination and respect for the Palestinian people. Venezuela condemns the extermination in Palestine and reiterates its absolute support for this cause, Long live Free Palestine".

