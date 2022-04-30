Persian Gulf National Day, emblem of resisting foreign invaders

In human history, there are few regions that are as important as the Persian Gulf, because numerous historical events have their roots in littoral states of the Persian Gulf.



Civil Commissioner Sir Arnold Wilson British (1884-1940) emphasized that the Persian Gulf has been an area, which could attract attention of archaeologists, geologists, historians, geographers, politicians, and war lords.



Before the Mediterranean Sea had turned into a route for sailing, the Persian Gulf had been the birthplace of great historical events, which had been of great importance in evolution and development of human-beings, Wilson noted.



-- Persian Gulf vis a vis foreign invader

Since the first days that Iranian Persians started living around the waterway, it has been called "The Persian Gulf".



All historians, including Romans, Muslims, Arabs, Iranians and from other places around the world, have been aware of this name, which has been repeated in all maps.



Before the advent of Islam and following of the great occasion, the waterway was under the supervision of Iranians. Iranian merchants spread the holy religion of Islam throughout the world.



The Ottoman Empire threatened east-west corridors and Europeans attempted to have a say in this region, so the Persian Gulf turned into a hub for conflicts between Iran and these powers.



The West pushed Iran and Ottoman Empire into wars to weaken both Islamic powers and find a way to occupy parts of both Muslim territories.



The Portuguese resorted to their financial and military power to suppress and massacre people in the Persian Gulf in order to dominate the critical region.



-- History of Persian Gulf

Foreign researchers such as Herodotus, Narcissus, and Strabo as well as Islamic scientists like Istakhri, Masoudi, Biruni, Ibn Huql, Moghaddasi, Mostofi, and Nasser Khosrow named the waterway "The Persian Gulf".



Ancient Greeks and Romans named it Persicus Pars and Persicus Mare respectively and Arabs called it Bahr Fars (Persian Gulf).

