Islamic Ummah won’t trade off Quds liberation: Iran Speaker

Speaking at the beginning of today’s open session in the Iranian Parliament – the Majlis – Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Muslims take to streets and chant mottos on liberation of Palestine to show their unity against the criminal occupying Zionist Regime.

All the justice-seekers of the world chanted the motto of annihilation of the cancerous tumor called Israel, Qalibaf said.

He noted that Palestine has a different time now, as the exemplary resistance of the Palestinian people has frustrated the Zionist regime’s attempts to confront Palestinians’ massive demonstrations.

The speaker also said that the resistance has eclipsed all the efforts made by the international dominance system to normalize the political life of the regime and has increased the cost of betrayal by the officials of Muslim states.

The Islamic Ummah won’t trade off the cause of Quds for anything and will achieve the goal of liberation of the Holy Quds, he underlined.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish