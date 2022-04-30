Iran proudly stands by Palestinians: Envoy

Saeed Yari made the remarks at the commemoration ceremony of Quds Day at the Minsk Muslim Mosque.

The Iranian Ambassador to Belarus said that International Quds Day has been designated by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, noting that the day shows solidarity of the Muslim Ummah in support of the oppressed Palestinians.

Yari stressed that supporting the oppressed Palestinians has become a criterion for justice and humanity, noting that Iran will stand by the oppressed people of Palestine.

Emphasizing that divine victory awaits the Palestinians, the Iranian Ambassador called for the support of Muslim nations and governments in the liberation of the Palestinians.

Quds Day - an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan - was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionist regime.

