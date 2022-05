Hamid Javadi, an assistance of late Talebzadeh in a phone talk with the IRNA Cultural Desk confirmed the sad news.

Late Talebzadeh was hospitalized on November, 23, 2021, due to heart malfunction and blood clotting.

He had also been hospitalized on January 8, 2022 in the ICU section and released in late January.

Talebzadeh was born in Tehran in 1952, and was a documentary producer, TV anchor, and cinema actor.



