Palestinian leader: Iranian leader’s stances on Palestine precious for Muslims

According to the Palestinian news agency Palestine Al-Yaum, Ziyad al-Nakhalah said that Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s stances about Palestine are great incentives and precious model for the entire world Muslims.

Appreciating Ayatollah Khamenei’s standpoints in his International Quds Day message, Ziyad al-Nakhalah said that the Iranian leader’s support for the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation is quite noteworthy and respectable, and a precious model for the entire world Muslims.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his message today referred to the International Quds Day rallies as epical moves, arguing that such massive rallies in support of the Palestinians’ defense of the sanctity of the occupied Holy Quds sheds the light of hope in the hearts of the Palestinians and strengthens them.

Ayatollah Khamenei also encouraged the Palestinians to keep on their sacred liberating Jihad to liberate their lands against the usurper Zionist regime, in his live TV address.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish