Nasrallah: Any idiotic move by Zionist regime to face Hezbollah's direct response

Nasrallah made the remarks in a video message on the occasion of the International Quds Day which falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Expressing hope about a bright future of Axis of Resistance, he said that the fate of the enemy is defeat.

All forms of normalization with Zionist entity must be rejected and confronted by all means, Nasrallah said.

"Israel" cannot survive without security and this is one of the most achievements secured by the Palestinian individual operations, he added.

Nasrallah noted that Palestinian individual operations revealed the Israeli occupation’s vulnerability.

He said that all forms of enemies’ pressures aimed at exhausting the Resistance groups and the people of this region have been futile.

