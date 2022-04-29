Europe-based associations call for global anti-hegemonic campaign

The statement condemned the silence of human rights organizations in the face of the Zionist regime's crimes, adding that this regime even does not pay attention to the treaties of these organizations and repeatedly breaches the treaties.

It stressed the need for removing the cancerous tumor of Israel and the apartheid regime of Tel Aviv from the equations of Palestine and the entire region.

The statement comes on the World Quds Day which falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

9341**2050

