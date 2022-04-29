Iran FM underscores Lebanon’s role in Arab world

As part of the Iranian FM’s diplomatic consultations ahead of the International Quds Day, he held a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, Lebanon people, its resistance movement and army are on the frontline of standing against the occupying regime.

In addition to slamming atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in killing and insulting worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds city, Amirabdollahian urged the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to investigate into recent crimes of the regime.

He further wished for a successful election in Lebanon in the future, underlining the need for expansion of all-out ties between the two Muslim nations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of the relationship with Lebanon, he said, noting that the Arab country is of great importance among regional nations.

For his part, Bou Habib congratulated the advent of Eid al-Fitr in advance, expressing hope that the exchange of diplomatic delegations will increase following parliamentary elections in Lebanon.

The Lebanese foreign minister also censured crimes committed by the Zionist regime at al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the Muslim nations to unite in support of Palestine.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual, regional and international interests in the phone conversation.

