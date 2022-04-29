Iran president warns of aftermath of ties with Zionists 

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and heads of representative offices of the Muslim nations in Tehran on Thursday, noting that state terrorism, systemic violation of human rights, utilization of unlawful weapons against civilians, increasing pressures on Palestinians living in al-Quds, West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as well as desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque could not help the Zionist regime enhance its security and stability.

The Zionist regime is shaky and helpless, Raisi said, noting that the resistance movement in the region prevented the spread of the Zionists throughout West Asia, because they wanted to usurp regional states just like the way Takfiri terrorists wanted.

The regime has been root cause of insecurity, instability and displacement of millions of people for more than 70 years, he said, adding that such a regime cannot be a partner in peace, security and stability in the region.

The Zionist regime is still a serious threat to the Islamic world; so, showing support for the oppressed Palestinians seems to be a code to unify the Islamic nations in the face of the occupying regime, the Iranian chief executive said.

Negligence of certain regional states that pursue the so-called normalization of ties with the child-killing regime is threatening the whole region, Raisi warned.

According to the president, the designation of the International Quds Day is the legacy of late founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which helps revitalize the issue of Palestine.

He also called for a fair, democratic and internationally-recognized way to solve the problem of Palestine, which is forming a state based on votes of all Palestinians, including Muslims, Christians and Jews to determine their country’s political future.

Prior to President Raisi’s speech, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed hope that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s initiative for holding a referendum in Palestine will be implemented to find a proper way out of the current crisis in the occupied land.

