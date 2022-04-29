Iran rules out reports of ‘assassination attempt’ on Qatar envoy

The Public Relations of the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday morning, declaring that reports on a possible assassination attempt on Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri.

The statement urges media outlets to be watchful, especially when it comes to reporting such critical reports.

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri previously served as Qatar's ambassador to Yemen, Libya, and Greece. He replaced Ali bin Hamad Al Sulaiti who was announced as Qatar's new ambassador to Peru in 2018.

