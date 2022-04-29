Iran FM welcomes initiative for conference on Palestine

The Iranian top diplomat made the remarks in a phone call with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha on Thursday, when both sides discussed the latest developments in Islamic world, including in Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

FM Amirabdollahian expressed gratitude to the OIC for its stances on peace and security in the region and the Islamic world.

The head of Iran’s diplomacy apparatus showed support for holding a seminar of ambassadors of the OIC focusing on Palestine as well as a conference on the latest developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime’s crimes at al-Aqsa Mosque scheduled to be held at the level of foreign ministers.

The foreign minister also condemned terrorist massacres in Afghanistan, calling for end of siege on Yemen.

The OIC secretary general, for his part, emphasized that Palestine is the core issue of the organization and the Islamic world, noting that support for the Palestinian people will continue.

Ibrahim Taha added that the OIC will spare no effort to help consolidate peace and security in the Islamic world as well as develop cooperation among member states.



In another phone call in the same day, Amirabdollahian spoke to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, underlining the need for reopening of joint borders between Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic.

The Iranian FM congratulated Eid Fitr (end of holy month of Ramadan) to his Azerbaijani counterpart in advance, pointing to exchange of high-ranking delegations between Baku and Tehran to expand ties in particular economic and trade cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdollahian referred to rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) by Azerbaijan Republic, expressing hope that the country can take action to play a key role in pushing for end of bloodshed and violation of Palestinians’ rights.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister, for his turn, expressed satisfaction with the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Baku, noting that following a decision by his country’s counter-COVID-19 headquarters land borders between the two countries will reopen.

Azerbaijan Republic is ready to receive and follow up suggestions on Palestine and Palestinians’ rights, Bayramov added.

The two foreign ministers also discussed mutual collaborations between the two neighboring states as well regional developments.

