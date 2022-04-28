Iran proposes establishment of inspection commission on Zionist regime crimes

The statement, a copy of which was issued in Italy’s Journal Diplomatic daily, said that the late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini, in 1979, designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Duds Day, which coincided with the Zionist and apartheid regime’s repeated attacks against southern Lebanon.

It pointed out that since then all freedom loving Muslim nations have commemorated the occasion wholeheartedly.

The day is an opportunity for the world to remember the oppressed status of the homeless Palestinians who have been under suppression for over 70 years by the child killing and blood thirsty Zionist regime, it added.

It went on to stress that 'the world nations need to remember that an independent Palestinian country needs to be established.

It is quite sorrowful that a number of Arab countries have naturalized ties with that usurper regime, as we are witnesses to the fact that this naturalizing of full diplomatic ties did not lead to any progress in materializing the Palestinians’ ideals, but also encouraged the Zionist regime to unleash more brutalities against the oppressed Palestinians.

The United States’ policies are so much pro-Zionism that even some American authors have confessed that it is Israel that is ruling America. The USA contributes billions of dollars to the Zionist regime every year and its support for Israel is limitless.

Probably the closest proposal is establishing a UN inspection commission to survey the systematic suppression of the Palestinians in their own occupied lands by the child killer Zionist regime that observes apartheid policies, in order to end the annoyance suppressing policies of that regime in occupied lands.'

