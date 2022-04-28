Iran president says Quds Day is promising liberation of Quds

The Iranian president made the remarks during a visit to an international Quran exhibition in Tehran on the eve of the World Quds day which falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

President Raisi said that if the Palestinian fighters have the upper hand is because of the teachings of Islam while all the means of powers are on the other side of the battle.

Those who help God’s religion will be supported by the God, the president said, noting that the White House spokesperson has officially admitted a bad defeat in the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, a defeat that President Raisi believed was due to persistence in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish