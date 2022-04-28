Apr 28, 2022, 8:04 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84735177
T T
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC says big explosion to happen in heart of Zionist regime

IRGC says big explosion to happen in heart of Zionist regime

Tehran, IRNA – Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Thursday which said that crossing the central walls of the Zionist regime by the Intifada (Palestinian resistance) is promising a big explosion in the heart of the Zionist regime.

The statement comes on the eve of the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan which is commemorated across the Muslim world as the Quds Day.

The usurpers of Holy Quds are rapidly approaching their definite end, the statement read.

The Zionists think that the cause of Palestine will be forgotten by satanic plans like the Deal of the Century and normalizing relations with certain Arab countries, it said, adding that what is going on in the occupied lands has rather kept the Zionists in a terrible and deadly nightmare.

The statement said that the expulsion of the Zionists from the occupied lands and the return of the Palestinian refugees to their homeland and holding a free election across Palestine is the only solution to the Palestinian issue.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha