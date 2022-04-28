Supreme Leader to make TV speech on Quds Day

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech will be broadcast live at 16:00 pm Tehran time via IRIB national and international channels.

Back in 1979, the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day.

Each year, people across the world hold rallies to mark the annual event and show solidarity with the Palestinian people whose land has been occupied by the Zionist regime for decades now.

Calls have been growing for greater participation in this year’s rallies following Israel’s recent aggression against Palestinians in the occupied territories including Al-Quds City where the regime’s forces have attacked Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in the Muslim world.

